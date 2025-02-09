A Guy Can Date Three Sisters At The Same Time, There Is Nothing Wrong- Relationship Counselor

A relationship counselor has sparked a debate online following an interview he granted.

As it is believed in the Ghanaian society, it is an abomination for a man to date two sisters and the vice versa.

However, a relationship counselor has stated that there is no iota of truth in such a belief, claiming it is a fallacy implanted in the minds of many.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, the relationship counselor has said that there is nothing wrong for a guy to date three sisters at the same time.

He claims dating multiple people helps them to find the true and best partner.

“You can date as many as you want until you get to know the person you are compatible with”, he said during the interview.