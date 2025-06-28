type here...
Entertainment

A guy who lasts just 40 minutes in bed is a red flag- Efia Odo

By Mzta Churchill

Video vixen and the host of Rants, Bants and Confession podcast, Efia Odo has stated what she sees as red flags in men.

Efia Odo has said that before she would consider getting into a relationship with a man, she considers many things.

According to Efia Odo, one thing she dislikes is a man who cannot satisfy her in bed.

Efia noted that she prefers guys who can stay with her in bed for long hours.

While many believe first rounds should not take long hours, Efia thinks that does not make any sense to her.

According to Efia, a guy should last more than 40 minutes in bed before she could consider him.

The video vixen has said that men who last only 40 minutes in bed are a red flag to her.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

If your pay is not good you don’t have to use my niece as an allowance- Rashad tells Ghanaian...

My husband said he wouldn’t take care of his child because it’s a girl- woman reveals

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, June 28, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

Pray for Empress Gifty- man drops scary revelation

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

I will collapse Agradaa’s church- Kevin Taylor

My 14-year-old daughter beats me like a kid when I asks her to stop sleeping around- woman cries out

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways