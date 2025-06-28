A guy who lasts just 40 minutes in bed is a red flag- Efia Odo

Video vixen and the host of Rants, Bants and Confession podcast, Efia Odo has stated what she sees as red flags in men.

Efia Odo has said that before she would consider getting into a relationship with a man, she considers many things.

According to Efia Odo, one thing she dislikes is a man who cannot satisfy her in bed.

Efia noted that she prefers guys who can stay with her in bed for long hours.

While many believe first rounds should not take long hours, Efia thinks that does not make any sense to her.

According to Efia, a guy should last more than 40 minutes in bed before she could consider him.

The video vixen has said that men who last only 40 minutes in bed are a red flag to her.