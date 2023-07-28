A Historic Milestone: UDS Tamale Campus Elects Its First Female SRC President

- Advertisement -

In a momentous event that will undoubtedly go down in the annals of the University for Development Studies (UDS) Tamale Campus’ history; The student body witnessed a groundbreaking occurrence during the recently concluded SRC elections.



For the first time in the institution’s remarkable 31 years of existence, a woman has been elected as the SRC President.



Miss Hussein Rukaya, a third-year BA Development Education Studies student, has etched her name in the university’s records as the trailblazing leader to break the long-standing gender barrier.

The significance of this victory cannot be overstated as the victory of Hussein Rukaya marks a historic milestone, shattering stereotypes and highlighting the growing recognition of female leadership in academia.



As the new face of the SRC, she carries the hopes and aspirations of countless students who seek a more inclusive, diverse, and progressive campus environment.

The journey to this extraordinary achievement has been nothing short of remarkable.



Hussein Rukaya, known for her dedication to community development and academic excellence, has been an active participant in various student organizations and initiatives even before winning the elections.



Her passion for empowering others and advocating for equal opportunities inspired her to enter the SRC race, hoping to represent the voice of students and bring positive change to the campus community.

As a third-year BA Development Education Studies student, Miss Rukaya possesses a keen understanding of the challenges faced by her peers and the broader student population.



Her academic pursuits have honed her ability to critically analyze issues, propose innovative solutions, and foster collaboration among different groups – skills that will undoubtedly serve her well in her new role as SRC President.

The significance of a female taking the helm of the SRC cannot be ignored. Gender representation in leadership positions has been a long-standing issue across various institutions, and UDS is no exception.



Hussein Rukaya’s victory symbolizes a growing awareness of the need to break down barriers and promote equal opportunities for men and women in leadership roles.

The significance of Miss Hussein Rukaya’s election goes beyond the UDS Tamale Campus.

Her triumph sends a powerful message to other educational institutions, encouraging them to embrace diversity and create an enabling environment for female leaders to thrive.



It emphasizes the importance of recognizing and nurturing talent, regardless of gender, and empowers young women to strive for leadership roles in all spheres of life.