Cheating and getting pregnant for another man will take the intervention of God himself for your husband to forgive you.
Cheating is unacceptable for both genders especially if you are married or dating.
It’s best you leave the relationship if you know you’re going to cheat rather than toying with someone’s feelings.
A young Nigerian lady has ignited a hot conversation piece on Twitter following his argument that husbands shouldn’t leave their lives just because they cheated and got pregnant outside their marriage.
According to the lady who can be identified on the microblogging platform as @Chioma_DFW, husbands should learn to forgive and have empathy for their cheating wives.
In her controversial tweet, she maintained that a man’s wife gets pregnant for another man.
The husband must take the issue to the lord in prayers rather than divorcing her because it was a mistake and not a deliberate act.
Take a look at Chioma’s contentious tweet that has angered a lot of male tweeps…
Below are some of the popular opposing comments gathered under the trading tweet from Chioma…
