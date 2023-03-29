- Advertisement -

Cheating and getting pregnant for another man will take the intervention of God himself for your husband to forgive you.

Cheating is unacceptable for both genders especially if you are married or dating.

It’s best you leave the relationship if you know you’re going to cheat rather than toying with someone’s feelings.

A young Nigerian lady has ignited a hot conversation piece on Twitter following his argument that husbands shouldn’t leave their lives just because they cheated and got pregnant outside their marriage.

READ ALSO: Husband catches his wife getting intimate with his elder brother

According to the lady who can be identified on the microblogging platform as @Chioma_DFW, husbands should learn to forgive and have empathy for their cheating wives.

In her controversial tweet, she maintained that a man’s wife gets pregnant for another man.

The husband must take the issue to the lord in prayers rather than divorcing her because it was a mistake and not a deliberate act.

Take a look at Chioma’s contentious tweet that has angered a lot of male tweeps…

READ ALSO: My husband has promised to dash me Ghc 78k if I agree to engage in a threesome with our maid – Wife reveals

Below are some of the popular opposing comments gathered under the trading tweet from Chioma…

This gender war isn’t ending soon.



A man and a woman will never be the same. Not today, not tomorrow, not forevermore. — Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe (@connectwithtola) March 29, 2023

Until you people understand that the values of a man and woman are not same. Then you will understand you can't compare a man's wrong deeds to a woman's wrong deed.



We act like we live in a different world. There is a reason a man marries a woman and not the other way round. — Left Handed Tony (@Anthonytyga) March 29, 2023

Ladies should start having this understanding that consequences are different

Cheating and brokenness. A woman can be broke still get love but not man

A man can cheat (not supporting it anyways) and still get away but not woman

Everything revolves around law of nature — JideEmeka ??OBI?? (@Mjaytoons) March 29, 2023

U are gonna obey n follow the rules of relationship… trust , honesty, loyalty, respect n etc for me there is absolutely no excuse to cheat. Let’s assume u ain’t getting what u desire in that relationship… bro / sis leave or you both sort it out n make it work…. — GoldHair_girly (@Iam_MissBell) March 29, 2023

First of all

Getting pregnant for another can never be a mistake it's intentional

It means that you and this guy carefully scoped plans and have been possibly sleeping together…. but naw nemesis caught up

You got pregnant

And I should go and pray?

Must be ment — favour (@big_man_daniel) March 29, 2023

READ ALSO: “I saw my husband’s side chick and realized I’m the problem” – Wife confesses