A lady’s money belongs to her alone but her boyfriend’s money belongs to the two of them

Perfect Match Extra contestant Hermes has ignited a social media debate with her controversial statement on financing in relationships.

According to Hermes, she’s entitled to her partner’s money, emphasising that her money is hers, while her partner’s money belongs to the two of them.

Speaking from her past life, she indicated that she was previously shy about taking money from her lover; however, she’s built the confidence now to demand money from her partner since she’s entitled to it.

The other panellists on the show, however, disagreed with her assertion in the video, which has since gone viral.

Netizens Reactions…

@Bhenmentax – “Shouting inside a microphone? Everything that comes out of that head shouldn’t be taken seriously. Let’s help her… might be that she has mental complications.”

@Leslie Kay – Run away from these women.

@Enoch Smith – Chewwww.

@OK Krypton – Right now do you know the best thing to do? You see when they start saying trash like this, and you comment or say anything. Even if you can take care of their parents and grandparents, you’re be tagged as a broke guy. So now you just have to watch, laugh and pass.”

@Squasben – They cry for equality but shy away from responsibility and accountability. It is true, formal education does not efface foolishness. Such an improvident person is not cut for relationship.”