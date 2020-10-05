type here...
A large number of school children are going to die if gov't...
News

A large number of school children are going to die if gov’t goes on to reopen schools – Prophet

By Mr. Tabernacle
Today, 5th October 2020 is the stipulated date for all second-year Junior High and Senior High school students to resume to class. The second phase of school amid covid-19 begins.

This information came to light during President Akufo-Addo’s 16th update to the nation on measures taken so far to curb the deadly novel COVID-19 on Sunday, August 30th, 2020.

According to the His Excellency the President, the second year JHS/SHS students will be in school for 10 weeks to complete their academic work and write their terminal exams.

Already some student’s are in the school whilst the others are still in preparations getting ready to set off to school by close of the week, Friday to be precise.

Active lessons start on Monday 12th August 2020, it can be assumed.

Finally, school is in session and parents obviously are happy to see their wards return to the classroom to learn. But Prophet Abiata doesn’t share in the same joy rather he fears for the lives of students who are/have returned to school.

Prophet Abiata of the Messiah Healing Power Faith Church at Twifo Praso in the Central Region on the Dwaso Nsem show on Adom FM earlier today made a scary revelation about events that soon might occur.

According to the Prophet of God, the Lord revealed to him on October 3 2020, during a church service that young children are going to die through several means. He said the devil needs blood, especially as elections draw nigh.

Again, he disclosed that the children’s lives are at stake as there is going to be a lot of sicknesses and accidents that will afflict the nation and take the lives of its citizens. He was particular about the children.

Prophet Abiata frightened by what he saw pleaded with Nana Akufo-Addo to annul his decision of reopening schools for SHS 2 students and JHS 2 pupils, which in effect it’s today to save the lives of our dear kids.

He gave his reasons whiles speaking on Adom FM that opening of schools will put the lives of these children in a dangerous situation where they will be vulnerable to harm and death.

Closing in on the upcoming doom happenings that might befall the nation, Prophet Abiata urged all men of God to fervently pray and fast to avoid the impending doom that was revealed to him by God.

Speaking on radio he said; “God revealed to me on October 3, during a church service that young children are going to die through various means. The devil needs blood, especially as we prepare for elections and so I beg the President to rescind his decision of reopening schools for SHS 2 students and JHS 2 pupils.”

Source:GHPAGE

