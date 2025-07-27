A list of all of Daddy Lumba’s 202 songs

Ghana is mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated and enduring music legends.



Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known by his stage name Daddy Lumba, passed away yesterday, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in the world of highlife and Ghanaian music at large.

Over a stellar career spanning more than three decades, Daddy Lumba became a household name through his emotional lyrics, smooth voice, and daring creativity.

He produced an astounding 202 songs in his lifetime, a catalogue that shaped and defined generations of Ghanaian music lovers both at home and abroad.

A Towering Musical Legacy



Daddy Lumba’s music was a powerful mix of soulful ballads, energetic highlife rhythms, and gospel inspirations.

He could move crowds to dance or tears, sometimes in the same album. Among his most popular and culturally significant songs are:

“Aben Wo Ha” – Is one of Daddy Lumba’s songs that did not only sparked nationwide buzz in the late ’90s but continues to play at events to this day.

“Yentie Obiaa” – an anthem of personal resolve that resonated across social, political, and generational lines.

“Theresa”, “Odo Bewu De3”, and “Menya Mpo” – timeless love songs that struck deep emotional chords.

“Anadwo Yi De?” feat. Sarkodie – a powerful collaboration that connected highlife with modern Ghanaian hip-hop.

Lumba’s versatility was evident in his ability to seamlessly transition between highlife, gospel, and afropop sounds.

He wasn’t afraid to speak on controversial themes, nor was he shy about experimenting with style and production.

A Complete Discography



In total, Daddy Lumba left behind 202 officially recorded songs, an extraordinary feat that stands as a testament to his dedication to his craft.

From early hits like “Aben Wo Ha” and “Awosoo” to spiritual meditations such as “Edin No Ne Jesus” and “Yesu Ndaase Nka Wo”, his music catalogue is both diverse and profoundly impactful.

Below is a list of Daddy Lumba’s songs

1. 111666

2. A Plus

3. Aban Nsa Aka Wo

4. Aben Wo Ha

5. Adaka Tea

6. Aden Koraa

7. Adepa Hye Adepa Mu

8. Agenda

9. Agyabi Wua Agyabi Tease

10. Ahenfo Kyinie

11. Ahenkye

12. Akoma Da Akoma So

13. Amansan Nyinaa Nto Ndwom

14. Amansan Su

15. Anadwo Yi De3 feat. Sarkodie

16. Angel

17. Anidaso Woho Ma Obiaa

18. Anim a Yede Di Sika a.k.a Asante Nkae

19. Ankwanoma

20. Area Boy

21. Aseda Ben

22. Asie Ho

23. Ataa Nkwan

24. Auntie Atta

25. Aware Pa Ye Anibre

26. Awosoo

27. Awurade Ka Meho

28. Ayeyi

29. Baah Wiredu

30. Babiara Ni Ho

31. Back For Good

32. Beye W’awanwa Adwuma

33. Biakoye feat. Okyeame Kwame

34. Biribi Gyegye Wo

35. Bla Bla Bla

36. Bubra

37. Children Of The Future

38. Daasebre Gyamena

39. Dada Kae

40. Daddy Pay All

41. Dangerous

42. Dikon feat. Bradez

43. Doctor Panee

44. Dofopa Amma Ntem

45. Ebi Se Eye Aduro

46. Edin No Ne Jesus

47. Edwo a Enye De

48. Ehye Obi Yam

49. Emere Pa

50. Emmefa Nko Gyae Me

51. Enko Den

52. Enko Ngya Me

53. Enkosi Daben

54. Enti Se Ade3 Akye Me a

55. Enye Dam Bi

56. Enye Nyame Den

57. Enye Nyame Den remix

58. Epokye

59. Esi So

60. Eye Odo Nti

61. Eye Onoa

62. Fa Woho Bo Jesus

63. Fakye

64. Fameye

65. Father and Son

66. Ghana Yonko

67. Give And Take

68. Give Peace A Chance

69. Gold Digger

70. Greeting Babylon

71. Gyedi

72. Homeless

73. Hosanna

74. Huhuuhu

75. Hwan Na Otene

76. Hye Me Bo

77. Hye Wo Ho Den

78. I Can Fly

79. I’m Powerful

80. Innocent People

81. Jane

82. Jesus is Winner

83. Job Ye Din

84. Ko Hye Po

85. Kronkron

86. Kyere Me Odo

87. Ma Enye Wonkoa Adom

88. Ma Obi Nfa Me Nko

89. Made In Ghana

90. Mafore Bo Ndwon

91. Magyenkwa Pa Yesu

92. Makoma Ho Tofe

93. Makra Mo

94. Mama Pa

95. Mariama

96. Mas3de a.k.a Se Awiase Nyinaa

97. Me Coat Yi

98. Me Mpaebo

99. Me Ndaada Wo

100. Me Ne Odo Ne Beko

101. Meba

102. Mebo Wodin Akyere Aman

103. Meda Me Gya Mu

104. Medo No remix

105. Medowo Se Nea Wodo Me

106. Medwen Me Ho

107. Mema N’afa Wotrim

108. Menim Se Wo Betumi

109. Mensei Da

110. Mensei Da remix

111. Menti Gyae

112. Menya Mpo

113. Menye Den Koraa

114. Mepe Wasem Bebree

115. Mesom Jesus

116. Messiah

117. Mmaa Monsore

118. Monsu Ma Me (Awisea Foforo)

119. Monyi Awurade Aye

120. Moye Kwa

121. Mpempem Do Me

122. My Lord Is Able

123. Nana Awu remix

124. Nana Nyankopon

125. Nana Yaa

126. Nea Nyame Tumi Ye

127. Nea Woho Beto Wo a.k.a Yentie Obiaa

128. Nkyenkyen Wo Na Afe

129. Nom Nsuo Twen Ope

130. Nsei Me Din

131. Nyame Nhyira Mmaa

132. Obi Ate Meso Bo

133. Obi Ate Meso Bo (remix)

134. Odamani Bewo Ama Y’ahwe N’adapan

135. Odo Ade3 Bi

136. Odo Beba Na Mawu

137. Odo Beba Na Mawu remix

138. Odo Bewu De3

139. Odo Fakye

140. Odo Foforo

141. Odo Meko

142. Odo Mensu

143. Odo Mmra Fie

144. Odo Nfa Me Nko

145. Ogyeboso

146. Ohia Asem

147. Okuafo Ye Adwuma Opon

148. Onko Na Me Nko

149. Onyame Were Nfi Ne Mma

150. Opono Hini Me

151. Orekyekye

152. Osome Oso Bone

153. Osoro Nkye Me Ne4. Yenfa Anadwo Nye Nna feat. Okyeame Kwame

154. P.O.P

155. Pa Ntoma

156. Play Boy

157. Poison

158. Pony

159. Power feat. Obrafour

160. Saa Na Eye

161. Se Emere No Beso a

162. Se Sumye Kasa a

163. Se Wo Da Ento Pono Mu

164. Se Wo se Kete Bae Mu

165. Se Wotan Mea

166. Sesee Wo se

167. Si Me So remix

168. Sika

169. Sika Asem

170. Sika Nti

171. Taaso Eburo a.k.a Molemole Boy

172. The Bee Squad

173. Theresa

174. Tokrom

175. Twe Ben Yen

176. Twime

177. Vida

178. W’agye Me

179. W’apre Anu Woho De3

180. W’ate Asie

181. Wala

182. War

183. Wo Beda Gee

184. Wo Daa Da

185. Wo Ho Kyere

186. Wo Nkoaa

187. Wo Tumi Ye Kese

188. Woara Beba

189. Woka Yen Ho Daa Nyinaa

190. Wokaekae Me

191. Wondo Me Anaa

192. Wontee Y3 Anaa

193. Woye Onyame

194. Ye Ne Wo Sere Kwa

195. Yefri Adom Beko Adom Mu

196. Yekurakura Mu

197. Yenfa Odo

198. Yenka Ntam

199. Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu

200. Yesu Ka Ye Ho

201. Yesu Ndaase Nka Wo

202. Yesu Ye

Daddy Lumba was not just a musician. He was a storyteller, a truth-teller, and a healer. His music gave us joy, reflection, and strength.

