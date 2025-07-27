A list of all of Daddy Lumba’s 202 songs

Ghana is mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated and enduring music legends.
Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known by his stage name Daddy Lumba, passed away yesterday, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in the world of highlife and Ghanaian music at large.
Over a stellar career spanning more than three decades, Daddy Lumba became a household name through his emotional lyrics, smooth voice, and daring creativity.
He produced an astounding 202 songs in his lifetime, a catalogue that shaped and defined generations of Ghanaian music lovers both at home and abroad.
A Towering Musical Legacy
Daddy Lumba’s music was a powerful mix of soulful ballads, energetic highlife rhythms, and gospel inspirations.
He could move crowds to dance or tears, sometimes in the same album. Among his most popular and culturally significant songs are:
“Aben Wo Ha” – Is one of Daddy Lumba’s songs that did not only sparked nationwide buzz in the late ’90s but continues to play at events to this day.
“Yentie Obiaa” – an anthem of personal resolve that resonated across social, political, and generational lines.
“Theresa”, “Odo Bewu De3”, and “Menya Mpo” – timeless love songs that struck deep emotional chords.
“Anadwo Yi De?” feat. Sarkodie – a powerful collaboration that connected highlife with modern Ghanaian hip-hop.
Lumba’s versatility was evident in his ability to seamlessly transition between highlife, gospel, and afropop sounds.
He wasn’t afraid to speak on controversial themes, nor was he shy about experimenting with style and production.
A Complete Discography
In total, Daddy Lumba left behind 202 officially recorded songs, an extraordinary feat that stands as a testament to his dedication to his craft.
From early hits like “Aben Wo Ha” and “Awosoo” to spiritual meditations such as “Edin No Ne Jesus” and “Yesu Ndaase Nka Wo”, his music catalogue is both diverse and profoundly impactful.
Below is a list of Daddy Lumba’s songs
2. A Plus
3. Aban Nsa Aka Wo
4. Aben Wo Ha
5. Adaka Tea
6. Aden Koraa
7. Adepa Hye Adepa Mu
8. Agenda
9. Agyabi Wua Agyabi Tease
10. Ahenfo Kyinie
11. Ahenkye
12. Akoma Da Akoma So
13. Amansan Nyinaa Nto Ndwom
14. Amansan Su
15. Anadwo Yi De3 feat. Sarkodie
16. Angel
17. Anidaso Woho Ma Obiaa
18. Anim a Yede Di Sika a.k.a Asante Nkae
19. Ankwanoma
20. Area Boy
21. Aseda Ben
22. Asie Ho
23. Ataa Nkwan
24. Auntie Atta
25. Aware Pa Ye Anibre
26. Awosoo
27. Awurade Ka Meho
28. Ayeyi
29. Baah Wiredu
30. Babiara Ni Ho
31. Back For Good
32. Beye W’awanwa Adwuma
33. Biakoye feat. Okyeame Kwame
34. Biribi Gyegye Wo
35. Bla Bla Bla
36. Bubra
37. Children Of The Future
38. Daasebre Gyamena
39. Dada Kae
40. Daddy Pay All
41. Dangerous
42. Dikon feat. Bradez
43. Doctor Panee
44. Dofopa Amma Ntem
45. Ebi Se Eye Aduro
46. Edin No Ne Jesus
47. Edwo a Enye De
48. Ehye Obi Yam
49. Emere Pa
50. Emmefa Nko Gyae Me
51. Enko Den
52. Enko Ngya Me
53. Enkosi Daben
54. Enti Se Ade3 Akye Me a
55. Enye Dam Bi
56. Enye Nyame Den
57. Enye Nyame Den remix
58. Epokye
59. Esi So
60. Eye Odo Nti
61. Eye Onoa
62. Fa Woho Bo Jesus
63. Fakye
64. Fameye
65. Father and Son
66. Ghana Yonko
67. Give And Take
68. Give Peace A Chance
69. Gold Digger
70. Greeting Babylon
71. Gyedi
72. Homeless
73. Hosanna
74. Huhuuhu
75. Hwan Na Otene
76. Hye Me Bo
77. Hye Wo Ho Den
78. I Can Fly
79. I’m Powerful
80. Innocent People
81. Jane
82. Jesus is Winner
83. Job Ye Din
84. Ko Hye Po
85. Kronkron
86. Kyere Me Odo
87. Ma Enye Wonkoa Adom
88. Ma Obi Nfa Me Nko
89. Made In Ghana
90. Mafore Bo Ndwon
91. Magyenkwa Pa Yesu
92. Makoma Ho Tofe
93. Makra Mo
94. Mama Pa
95. Mariama
96. Mas3de a.k.a Se Awiase Nyinaa
97. Me Coat Yi
98. Me Mpaebo
99. Me Ndaada Wo
100. Me Ne Odo Ne Beko
101. Meba
102. Mebo Wodin Akyere Aman
103. Meda Me Gya Mu
104. Medo No remix
105. Medowo Se Nea Wodo Me
106. Medwen Me Ho
107. Mema N’afa Wotrim
108. Menim Se Wo Betumi
109. Mensei Da
110. Mensei Da remix
111. Menti Gyae
112. Menya Mpo
113. Menye Den Koraa
114. Mepe Wasem Bebree
115. Mesom Jesus
116. Messiah
117. Mmaa Monsore
118. Monsu Ma Me (Awisea Foforo)
119. Monyi Awurade Aye
120. Moye Kwa
121. Mpempem Do Me
122. My Lord Is Able
123. Nana Awu remix
124. Nana Nyankopon
125. Nana Yaa
126. Nea Nyame Tumi Ye
127. Nea Woho Beto Wo a.k.a Yentie Obiaa
128. Nkyenkyen Wo Na Afe
129. Nom Nsuo Twen Ope
130. Nsei Me Din
131. Nyame Nhyira Mmaa
132. Obi Ate Meso Bo
133. Obi Ate Meso Bo (remix)
134. Odamani Bewo Ama Y’ahwe N’adapan
135. Odo Ade3 Bi
136. Odo Beba Na Mawu
137. Odo Beba Na Mawu remix
138. Odo Bewu De3
139. Odo Fakye
140. Odo Foforo
141. Odo Meko
142. Odo Mensu
143. Odo Mmra Fie
144. Odo Nfa Me Nko
145. Ogyeboso
146. Ohia Asem
147. Okuafo Ye Adwuma Opon
148. Onko Na Me Nko
149. Onyame Were Nfi Ne Mma
150. Opono Hini Me
151. Orekyekye
152. Osome Oso Bone
153. Osoro Nkye Me Ne4. Yenfa Anadwo Nye Nna feat. Okyeame Kwame
154. P.O.P
155. Pa Ntoma
156. Play Boy
157. Poison
158. Pony
159. Power feat. Obrafour
160. Saa Na Eye
161. Se Emere No Beso a
162. Se Sumye Kasa a
163. Se Wo Da Ento Pono Mu
164. Se Wo se Kete Bae Mu
165. Se Wotan Mea
166. Sesee Wo se
167. Si Me So remix
168. Sika
169. Sika Asem
170. Sika Nti
171. Taaso Eburo a.k.a Molemole Boy
172. The Bee Squad
173. Theresa
174. Tokrom
175. Twe Ben Yen
176. Twime
177. Vida
178. W’agye Me
179. W’apre Anu Woho De3
180. W’ate Asie
181. Wala
182. War
183. Wo Beda Gee
184. Wo Daa Da
185. Wo Ho Kyere
186. Wo Nkoaa
187. Wo Tumi Ye Kese
188. Woara Beba
189. Woka Yen Ho Daa Nyinaa
190. Wokaekae Me
191. Wondo Me Anaa
192. Wontee Y3 Anaa
193. Woye Onyame
194. Ye Ne Wo Sere Kwa
195. Yefri Adom Beko Adom Mu
196. Yekurakura Mu
197. Yenfa Odo
198. Yenka Ntam
199. Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu
200. Yesu Ka Ye Ho
201. Yesu Ndaase Nka Wo
202. Yesu Ye
Daddy Lumba was not just a musician. He was a storyteller, a truth-teller, and a healer. His music gave us joy, reflection, and strength.
l