The most decorated rapper in Ghana currently Sarkodie has broken the ‘virginity’ of his plush mansion as he has put on display on social media for the first time.

Sarkodie as we all know him is a cool person who doesn’t like flaunting most of his assets on social media.

Though he’s tipped as one being of the most richest musicians in Ghana, seldom does he show off.

The only thing people know of him the most is that he’s blessed with a beautiful wife and kids and has won many awards with his songs both locally and internationally.

In the video sighted, King Sark put on show his hall painted all white with some modern designs and electronic gadgets. In fact, his taste of fashion is on a whole new level.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW;

Sarkodie, as usual, ‘guy guy’ descended from the stairs of his bedroom to his hall to take a bottle looking dapper in his all-black attire complemented with white snicker shoes.

The rap King’s interior designs of his all-white plush mansion has lit up social media as Netizens after sighting have screamed in awe.

Check some comments below;

m_arcelo_gh: “My boss derrr he bi guy guy oooo????”

amadestiny1: “Nice and fresh ooo???”

qwame_exile: “Snr man y3 guy guy?”