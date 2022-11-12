Controversial Ghanaian entertainer popularly known as Showboy who is currently in jail in America for stabbing the late Junior U.S during a fight between them has alleged that a lot of ‘Chairmen’ will be arrested this year.

According to Showboy in a post on his Snapchat, these Kumasi and Accra big me will be arrested by the FEDs because their friends in the fraud business have started snitching on them.

In another post also, he cautioned the people involved in internet fraud to stay humble and enjoy their lives because no one knows if they will be the next Hajia4Real or not.

He additionally warned people laundering money for big men not to travel outside the country because they might not be lucky.

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real, has reportedly been arrested by the UK Police over her alleged involvement in an $8 million fraud.

According to sources privy to the development, she was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, over the shady deal during her recent stay in the United States.

She is reported to have been on a ‘Red Notice’ in the USA. Her apprehension in the UK is allegedly a joint operation between the security agencies of both countries. READ MORE HERE