A Lot Of Legon Students Have HIV AIDS- Rev. Lawrence Tetteh

Ghanaian televangelist who doubles as a philanthropist, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has disclosed that the number of students who have HIV AIDS at Legon has escalated to a problematic and worrisome level.

“The number of boys and girls in Legon who are HIV positive, you will have a shock in your life”, he said

The man of God made this shocking disclosure whilst speaking during an interview on GTV.

The question many netizens would ponder over is obviously how he got to get that vital piece of information.

The man of God revealed that most of the students who have the disease lead a promiscuous life which leads them to get the disease.

He added that most of the ladies sleep outside campus and when they get the disease, they connect with the boys and girls on campus and they also end up contracting the disease.

He stated that he got to know of this because a lot of the students approach them with their issues so that he could guide and pray for them.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh stated that the piece of information he has is not old, he gathered it within a few months.