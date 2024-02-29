A Lot Of People Will Be Affected- US Ambassador to Ghana Cries After Passage of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

- Advertisement -

Virginia Evelyn Palma, the ambassador of the United States of America to Ghana has expressed sadness following the passing of the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Even though the the president needs to give his assent to the bill before it can finally become a law, Evelyn Palma says she is still not happy.

Taking to her official Facebook wall, the US ambassador to Ghana has expressed that she knows a lot of foreigners who despite being creative, smart, and decent are LGBT people, so, she is afraid the rights and freedoms of these people would be curtailed when the president finally gives his assent.

She added that not only will the law affect foreigners, it will go a very long way to affect some Ghanaians, saying that it will undermine the constitutional rights to freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly among others of Ghanaians.

“I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT. The bill Parliament passed takes away not only their basic human rights, but those of all Ghanaians because it undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Financially, Evelyn Palma says “It will be bad for public order and public health. If enacted, it will also hurt Ghana’s international reputation and Ghana’s economy”.