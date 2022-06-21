type here...
“A man must not marry a woman for her money or allow her to pay bills” – McDan

By Albert
Ghanaian business mogul Daniel McKorley has discouraged men from marrying women for their money and allowing them to pay bills.

According to him, a man must not delegate his responsibilities to his wife because she has money and is accepted to do so.

In a Father’s Day post, McDan intimated that the true sense of being a man is to take care of your woman, provide for her needs, and be in charge.

He also charged men not to sit aloof while their wives take over the financial responsibility of the home. By so doing, the man loses his respect.

“Your wife’s salary is her salary. Don’t come home and fight your wife because she can afford to pay the fees. Even if she is paying the fees, try to take over. You are the man. Been seen to be very responsible.”

With the part that has to do with men trying to marry women who are financially independent, McDan said: “I’m very particular about that because a lot of fathers lately are marrying because they want women to pay their bills.”

“Don’t be a man that a woman pays your bills.”

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 21, 2022
