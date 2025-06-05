type here...
Entertainment

A man should last 35 minutes for the first round- lady says

By Mzta Churchill

A young beautiful lady identified as Stacy has distinguished between a real man and a fake man.

Stacy believes that, a real man is the man who can last longer in bed, disclosing that the first round which many considers a normal round should be kept long.

Unlike many others who have said it is normal for a guy to last less than 10 minutes during the first round, Stacy believes a real man should go beyond that.

According to her, a real man should las 35 minutes or more during the first round.

She said, “As a man, you should last 35 minutes for the first round”.

- GhPage
