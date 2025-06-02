A movie would have been better than a song- King Asu B tells Hajia4Real

A staunch member of the Rash Hour team, King Asu B has opined that Hajia4Real could have done better with a movie than a song.

His piece of advice comes following the recent episode of Rash Hour show earlier today, June 2.

King Asu B believed that the story of the ex- convict would have been told better in a movie than song.

According to King Asu B, Hajia4Real has a powerful story, so, instead of hitting the studio to tell her story via a song, the musician could have approached a good movie director so they could put the story in a movie form.

Meanwhile, King Asu B praised Hajia4Real for her new song, stating that everything was on point.

