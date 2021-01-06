type here...
A-Plus And Akosua Vee take inspiration from Wanlov name their son ‘Bentley Geir’

By Qwame Benedict
A-Plus-Akosua-Vee and Wanlov
We reported that musician turned politician Kwame A Plus and his wife Akosua Vee have welcomed a new member into the family after Akosua gave birth to a bouncy baby boy.

We thought the family would wait a little before revealing the name of their son or even keep it as a secret as some celebrities would love to have it.

But their plans are different as Akosua Vee has taken to her social media handle to reveal the name of the new boy son.

See her post below:

Bentley Geir

The name sounds strange and this has made some people be of the view that the husband and wife might have taken a cue from controversial Wanluv da Kuborlor.

Source:Ghpage

