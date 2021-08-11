- Advertisement -

After bearing the brunt of social media users who dragged his wife into his beef with Abena Korkor, political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, famed as A Plus, has finally apologised to plus-size women for making inappropriate and negative comments deriding their body type.

A Plus had chided the mental health advocate for her incessant allegations against public figures she has slept with, following her recent rants on social media where she described him as a snitch and warned Sammy Awuku not to trust him.

In his response, A Plus said Abena Korkor is hiding behind her diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder to drag the name of people into disrepute. He went on to urge Ghanaians not to tolerate her anymore because he believes she’s not mentally ill as she’s made everyone believe.

SEE ALSO: Abena Korkor would soon tell us she slept with a dog – A Plus

While saying all this, he shared a photo of Abena Korkor – who has always express confidence in her plus-size body – and slammed her for being fat like a “provision store”. He added that she looks like an improper fraction and needs to hit the gym to put he body in shape.

Unhappy with the body-shaming comments, some netizens also directed shots at his wife Akosua Vee while calling her body size into question. Others also shared side-by-side photos of her then and now to accuse her of bleaching.

SEE ALSO: The best you could do is to insult me? – Abena Korkor to A Plus

All these hot exchanges have, however, humbled A Plus to apologize to thick women for unintentionally offending them in his response to Abena Korkor.

He wrote: “All of us supported you. We thought you genuinely needed help. Then we realised that you have taken ab?dam as your occupation. We catch you hooooooo. Ab?dam anite? Wani tet? h? paaa!!!

“You do saaa make obolo people chop stray bullet. Obolos, I beg wae. Please forgive me. I didn’t mean to attack all Obolos”

Meanwhile, the former presenter with TV3 Abena Korkor Addo has clapped back at the politician cum musician over his denigrating comments towards her.