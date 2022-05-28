type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"A-Plus gave me $50,000 to chop" - Abena Korkor asserts
Entertainment

“A-Plus gave me $50,000 to chop” – Abena Korkor asserts

By Armani Brooklyn
The best you could do is to insult me? - Abena Korkor to A Plus
Abena Korkor and Kwame A Plus
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor who has a long standing beef with famed Ghanaian political activist, Kwame A Plus – Has dropped a bombshell on the retired Hiplife musician.

According to Abena Korkor in a new video that has been spotted on the internet and gone rife in the process, Kwame A Plus has dahsed her a whopping $50,000 just to have a taste of her honeypot.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor blasts Abeiku Santana and Kwame A Plus

In this video, A PLus denied the heavy accsiation by insisting that if he had $50,000 in his account, he would have spalshed it on a Buggatti.

Clearly, Abena Korkor was just pulling A Plus’ legs and didn’t actually meant what she said but we can’t trust Abena Korkor with reference to her past deeds.

READ ALSO: How can you do a post about me and block comments – A Plus questions Abena Korkor

We will wake up tomorrow to hear another twist of this story that will probably cause a massive uproar between the two no-nonsense celebrities.

Abena Korkor also used the meet-up with A Plus to beg him not to get pissed at her antics on the internet by confessing that they are just for clout.

Watch the video below to know more…

We hope Abena Korkor wont go back to her old ways and cause innocent people of sleeping with her.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, May 28, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    81.5 ° F
    81.5 °
    81.5 °
    78 %
    3.4mph
    23 %
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News