“A-Plus gave me $50,000 to chop” – Abena Korkor asserts

Abena Korkor who has a long standing beef with famed Ghanaian political activist, Kwame A Plus – Has dropped a bombshell on the retired Hiplife musician.

According to Abena Korkor in a new video that has been spotted on the internet and gone rife in the process, Kwame A Plus has dahsed her a whopping $50,000 just to have a taste of her honeypot.

In this video, A PLus denied the heavy accsiation by insisting that if he had $50,000 in his account, he would have spalshed it on a Buggatti.

Clearly, Abena Korkor was just pulling A Plus’ legs and didn’t actually meant what she said but we can’t trust Abena Korkor with reference to her past deeds.

We will wake up tomorrow to hear another twist of this story that will probably cause a massive uproar between the two no-nonsense celebrities.

Abena Korkor also used the meet-up with A Plus to beg him not to get pissed at her antics on the internet by confessing that they are just for clout.

We hope Abena Korkor wont go back to her old ways and cause innocent people of sleeping with her.