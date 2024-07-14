type here...
GhPageNewsA Plus is Mc Yeboah's baby daddy - Afia Schwar spills it...
News

A Plus is Mc Yeboah’s baby daddy – Afia Schwar spills it all plus more secrets (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn

Afia Schwar has gone all out on Kwame A Plus and Mc Yeboah in a fresh TikTok live session.

As hotly alleged by Afia Schwar, Kwame A Plus is the baby daddy of Mc Yeboah’s 2-year-old daughter.

According to Afia Schwar, Kwame A Plus is a disgraceful man who goes around chastising others and making himself a saint when he’s not.

To prove her allegations, Afia Schwar dropped a set of phone conversations she had with Kwame A Plus before coming out to spill it all.

In one of the audios, Afia Schwar dared Kwame A Plus to conduct a DNA test if he’s not the father of MC Yeboah’s daughter.

Pained Afia Schwar also disclosed that she was forced to publicly drop the secret because Mc Yeboah has taken it upon herself to disrespect and attack her brand daily.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, July 14, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.2mph
75 %
Sun
78 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways