A Plus is Mc Yeboah’s baby daddy – Afia Schwar spills it all plus more secrets (Video)

Afia Schwar has gone all out on Kwame A Plus and Mc Yeboah in a fresh TikTok live session.

As hotly alleged by Afia Schwar, Kwame A Plus is the baby daddy of Mc Yeboah’s 2-year-old daughter.

According to Afia Schwar, Kwame A Plus is a disgraceful man who goes around chastising others and making himself a saint when he’s not.

To prove her allegations, Afia Schwar dropped a set of phone conversations she had with Kwame A Plus before coming out to spill it all.

In one of the audios, Afia Schwar dared Kwame A Plus to conduct a DNA test if he’s not the father of MC Yeboah’s daughter.

Pained Afia Schwar also disclosed that she was forced to publicly drop the secret because Mc Yeboah has taken it upon herself to disrespect and attack her brand daily.

Watch the video below to know more…