- Advertisement -

Kwame A Plus has landed another heavy blow on Abena Korkor after the mental health advocate named him as part of her choppers last Friday.

Before this revelation from Kwame A Plus, the political activist had already dropped a voice note conversation he had with Asamoah Gyan regarding his alleged bedroom escapades with Abena Korkor.

According to Asamoah Gyan in the voice note, he has never slept with Abena Korkor before hence her accusations should be seen as complete lies.

Amidst the brouhaha, Kwame A Plus has shared a self-made video of himself to name and shame Abena Korkro once again.

In this video, A Plus emphatically stated that one of his very best friends is part of amongst of the over 100 men who have slept with the former TV 3 employee.

He continued that his friend and Abena Korkor had sex in Marriot Hotel in Accra and after their bedroom encounter, he came to his place to tell him everything.

He additionally chided Abena Korkro for shielding her idiocy with her bipolar disorder.

Abena Korkor has finally met his meter (Kwame A Plus) – All the people she had defamed have remained quiet except for Kwame A Plus who has vowed to match her boot for boot.