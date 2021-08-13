A-Plus points out Abena Korkor for masterminding Serwaa Amihere’s sexual allegations

- Advertisement -

Kwame A-Plus pointed a finger at Abena Korkor as the brain behind the faceless Snapchat account that yesterday dropped some serious allegations against Serwaa Amihere.

Serwaa Amihere was making waves on social media after a faceless Snapchat user-made several accusations against her.

READ ALSO: Bedroom photos of Serwaa Amihere sent to 3 different politicians hit Snapchat

According to this faceless User, the GhOne presenter has been warming the bed of some politicians in the country.

It was also revealed that the popular news anchor has even infected them(the politicians she has been sleeping with) with STIs.

The Snapchat user reported that Amihere has also been sleeping with one Dion who happens to be the boyfriend of a very close friend of Serwaa.

News circulated yesterday on social media hinting that a video of the presenter being heavily banged by one of the known politicians in the country has surfaced.

Kwame A-Plus has dived into the matter and put the blame on Abena Korkor. APlus has recently been in a vendetta with Abena Korkor.

Though there is no indication of who was actually behind that account, Kwame A-Plus hold the belief that Abena Korkor is the account owner

He revealed this in an encrypted message posted on social media. A-Plus talked about how someone can enjoy herself and feel free to come and say it after smoking weed, a clear reference to Abena Korkor.

READ ALSO: ‘Mind your business’-King Promise subtly reacts to Serwaa Amihere’s saga

A-Plus expressed his utmost disappointment in her for masterminding this agenda to just defame a fellow over nothing. Read his post below;

“There are women in this country who are free to sleep with whoever they choose to. They are even free to talk about it openly after smoking some cheap weed. Then such people turn around to create fake accounts to talk about who is sleeping with who and some fellow woman believe and share it in excitement. Which sensible woman will believe or participate in such foolishness!! Women empowerment my trumu!! Agyimifo?!!!

@serwaaamihere wo daa da!! When they sleep with men they use the money to buy weed and pretend they have bipolar!! Use yours to buy range and houses. You too it is your own body!!!”

READ ALSO; Sorry to all ‘Obolos’ – A Plus apologizes to plus-size women after body-shaming Abena Korkor