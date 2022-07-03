type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentA-Plus pulls up in a vintage car at the premises of UTV
Entertainment

A-Plus pulls up in a vintage car at the premises of UTV

By Qwame Benedict
Kwame A-Plus driving his plymouth vintage car
Kwame A-Plus
- Advertisement -

Last night, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as Kwame A Plus, arrived in a classic automobile at the United Television studios for his regular punditry gig on United Showbiz.

A Plus is shown driving his nice, cream-coloured Plymouth convertible automobile in the online video that was published.

A Plus is heard expressing that others wish they had what he has when he was been filmed making that entry.

Also Read: It costs UTV over Ghc 30k to produce United Showbiz every week

The 2020 sympathiser of the NPP didn’t end there as he also bragged about wearing pricey carter sunglasses.

Well, a short search of the costs of such vintage Plymouth cars online reveals that they fall between 30,000 and 55,000 dollars, or roughly GHC242,000 to GHC443,000.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, July 3, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News