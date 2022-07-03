- Advertisement -

Last night, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as Kwame A Plus, arrived in a classic automobile at the United Television studios for his regular punditry gig on United Showbiz.

A Plus is shown driving his nice, cream-coloured Plymouth convertible automobile in the online video that was published.

A Plus is heard expressing that others wish they had what he has when he was been filmed making that entry.

The 2020 sympathiser of the NPP didn’t end there as he also bragged about wearing pricey carter sunglasses.

Well, a short search of the costs of such vintage Plymouth cars online reveals that they fall between 30,000 and 55,000 dollars, or roughly GHC242,000 to GHC443,000.

Watch the video below: