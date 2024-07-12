type here...
News

A Plus reveals how he allegedly begged Mcbrown not to beat NPP’s Afia Akoto over Maxwell

By Armani Brooklyn
In a sensational revelation that has taken social media by storm, controversial Kwame A Plus has accused Afia Akoto of allegedly sending explicit photos to Mr Maxwell Mensah.

The accusation was made in a trending Facebook post by Kwame A Plus, which has since garnered massive engagement and sparked widespread debate on the platform.

According to A Plus, Afia Akoto allegedly attempted to seduce Maxwell, Mcbrown’s hubby by sending unsolicited explicit photos without any request from Maxwell.

He claims that Maxwell, however, was “smart and fast enough” to ignore her advances.

A Plus accuses NPP's Afia Akoto of sending photos of her V to Mcbrown's husband (Screenshot)

A Plus did not hold back in his description of the incident, asserting that Afia Akoto willingly sent the explicit photos without any request from Maxwell.

In a move that might provoke further controversy, A Plus went on to describe Afia Akoto’s private parts in derogatory terms, calling them “big and yellowish.”

His post also included a stern warning to Afia Akoto, advising her to be cautious about the political battles she chooses to engage in to protect her political career.

Pressing on, A Plus also alleged that he begged Mcbrown from beating Afia Akoto to ptevernt her from suffering massive disgrace in the process.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Source:GHpage

