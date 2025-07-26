type here...
A Plus threatens to make a shocking Revelation about Daddy Lumba’s death

By Mzta Churchill

While many Ghanaians are in a state of melancholy mourning the death of legendary Daddy Lumba, Ghanaian politician, A Plus has threatened to make a shocking disclosure about Lumba’s death.

The question many have asked remains “What is the cause of Daddy Lumba’s death”.

In a communique released by the deceased’s family, Lumba couldn’t survive after a short illness.

However, Kwame A Plus believes there is more behind the death of the musician.

In a Facebook post, Kwame A Plus stated that “There is even bigger news about his death”.

He however said that since Ghanaians are in a state of melancholy, he wouldn’t like to make the disclosure, stating that he would do that pretty soon.

“Let’s mourn, we shall talk about that later”, the politician and entertainer stated.

