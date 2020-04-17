COVID-19: A popular musician has challenged Shatta Wale to sell his mansion or a car to feed the poor

- Advertisement -

Popular American artist, Novalis has challenged Shatta Wale to sell his mansion or one of his cars to help the poor in this COVID-19 times.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale promises to make more money even after his death

The artist in a Tweet sighted asked that though Shatta Wale is already trying his best to help the street but needs one more thing to show he is the most real of all the GH musicians.

Hence challenging him to sell his mansion or one of hid expensive cars just as American rapper Meek Mill did some days ago.

He Tweeted; “I humbly challenge Shatta Wale to sell his Mansion or a car to feed the poor at this hard time just as Meek Mill did. Shatta Wale is doing great for his charity so far but he should do one more thing to show Ghanaians that he is indeed the man of the moment.”

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale attacks NDC’s Yayra Koku for not appreciating Prez. Nana Akuffo Addo

Shatta Wale since the outbreak of the deadly virus in Ghana has done his utmost best to help the needy especially the prisoners.