Source:GHPAGE
COVID-19: A popular musician has challenged Shatta Wale to sell his mansion or a car to feed the poor

By Mr. Tabernacle
Popular American artist, Novalis has challenged Shatta Wale to sell his mansion or one of his cars to help the poor in this COVID-19 times.

The artist in a Tweet sighted  asked that though Shatta Wale is already trying his best to help the street but needs one more thing to show he is the most real of all the GH musicians.

Hence challenging him to sell his mansion or one of hid expensive cars just as American rapper Meek Mill did some days ago.

He Tweeted; “I humbly challenge Shatta Wale to sell his Mansion or a car to feed the poor at this hard time just as Meek Mill did. Shatta Wale is doing great for his charity so far but he should do one more thing to show Ghanaians that he is indeed the man of the moment.”

Shatta Wale since the outbreak of the deadly virus in Ghana has done his utmost best to help the needy especially the prisoners.

