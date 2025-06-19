A popular pastor in Ghana forced me and slept with me- fetish priestess exposes

A Ghanaian fetish priestess named Obaa Yaa Komfour has disclosed how a popular Ghanaian man of God forced and slept with her.

The fetish priestess made the shocking disclosure in an interview with Razak Ghana on Razak Ghana TV.

Obaa Yaa Komfour’s comment came after she was asked by the host why she continuously lambasted men and women of God in Ghana.

In her explanation, she stated that she dislikes men and women of God in the contemporary Ghanaian society.

The beautiful fetish priestess recounted how a popular Ghanaian man of God forced and slept with her when she went to him for spiritual support.

She noted that the popular man of God after telling her she needed spiritual bathing used that as an opportunity to force and sleep with her.