A president would be buried on 31st night- Fire Oja

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Zion Prayer Ministries International, Jedidiah Henry Kore popularly known as Fire Oja has made a shocking disclosure.

While Ghanaians are still in a melancholy mourning the deaths of Daddy Lumba and the victims of the Obuasi Helicopter crash, Fire Oja has made a shocking prophecy.

The man of God, speaking in an interview has prophesied that the president of Ghana would die pretty soon.

According to the man of God who is known for his doom prophesies, following the death of the president, he would be buried on the 31st.

Not being specific, Fire Oja stated that the president could be a sitting president or a former president, the man of God neither did not mentioned the year the president would die.

“31st night, I say that we will bury a president”, the man of God said and when asked to be precise, Fire Oja added that “I don’t know but it can be the sitting president or a former president”.