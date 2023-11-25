A Queen and more; Former KNUST student Lady Nana Yaa Nyarko crowned winner of Miss Malaika 2023

- Advertisement -

Lady Nana Yaa Nyarko, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been crowned the winner of the 2023 Miss Malaika beauty pageant.

Ms. Nyarko competed with nine other finalists to win this year’s crown which was graced at the Grand Arena of the International Conference Centre (AICC).

Lady received a brand new car, an undisclosed amount of money, an international trip and souvenirs from sponsors for winning this year’s beauty pageant.

She gracefully navigated the tough competition with her talent to earn the bragging rights at the grand finale, succeeding Zakiya Ahmed, who won last year.