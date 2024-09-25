Ghanaian gospel singer Pepertual Didier has opened up about some of the challenges Gospel musicians face in their careers.

For some months now several Gospel artists have come out to state that they are not treated well by organisers.

Perpetual Didier has also shared her experience on why she believed Gospel musicians are not been treated well saying she was paid with yam and stew after a performance.

According to her, when she was approached by a church organiser to come and perform at the start of her career she accepted the offer thinking she was going to make money from that gig but it turned out negative.

“It happened about ten years ago. I was invited to perform at a church program, and after my performance, they gave me yam and kontomire stew as payment.”

I was pregnant at the time, but I knew this was important for my career, so I accepted the offer,” she added.

“On the day of the performance, I had a delightful meal and was excited to give my best on stage. After the event, the producer handed me tubers of yam that we had bought on the way home.



“I was expecting to receive an envelope with the yam, but that didn’t happen.”