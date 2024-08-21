A TikTok dancer came to chop you inside your husband’s house – SO Herbal accuses Asantewaa (Video)

type here...
The ongoing beef between controversial Ghanaian businesswoman and herbal practitioner, SO Herbal and Asantewaa has taken a sharp turn.

Both parties are now engaging in personal attacks and public revelations of private secrets.

The online beef, which has been brewing for some time now has turned bloody as SO Herbal has accused Asantewaa of infidelity.

During a TikTok live, SO Herbal alleged that a TikTok dancer visited Asantewaa’s home for an intimate encounter.

She insinuated that the dancer “slept with her in her husband’s house.”

According to SO Herbal, Asantewaa is a “serial cheat” who is unfaithful even within her matrimonial home.

SO Herbal also issued a stern warning to Asantewaa. “If I descend on you, you won’t even have peace of mind to produce breast milk to feed your child,” she stated.

The businesswoman’s accusations were laced with threats, hinting at more damaging revelations if the feud continued.

