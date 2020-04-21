COVID-19: A total lockdown and a curfew will be imposed soon – Oppong Nkrumah warns Ghanaians

Ghana’s information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has sent out a strong warning to Ghanaians; saying if they flout other measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus and there is a spike of infections, a more stringent measure will be enforced.

According to him, if people do not adhere to social distancing, use hand sanitizers and wear the face mask then government will have no option than to introduce a total lockdown and curfew.

He expressed the view that if government observes an increase in the cases of infected persons the aforementioned measures will be implemented as soon as possible.

“If we continue adhering to the other measures, we don’t expect a spike of infections. The 14 other regions where there was no lockdown, we didn’t see any spike, but if people keep being stubborn, and there is a spike, a lockdown and a curfew will be imposed,” he said.

He made this statements in an interview with Peace FM’s Kwame Sefa Kayi on he ‘Kokrokoo” morning show.

Some videos that have emerged on social media show some persons jubilating and dancing in celebration for ‘gaining their freedom’ from the partial lockdown after the President’s announcement.

This has some experts expressing fear that with the lifting of the restriction on movements, there might be community spread.