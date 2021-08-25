- Advertisement -

One half of defunct group P-square Paul Okoye known in the showbiz circles as Rudeboy has applauded Nollywood actor Jim Iyke for beating Uche Maduagwu.

Yesterday a video surfaced on social media where the popular actor stormed the hideout of Instagram Blogger Uche Maduagwu to confront him on some allegations he made.

In the video, Jim Iyke looking furious asked the blogger why he was making such statements and comments about him on social media but Uche kept saying EFCC would investigate him.

Jim who couldn’t take the nonsense gave Uche a blow which forced him to run into his room.

Watch the video of the fight below:

Rudeboy who is facing some marital crisis after watching the video decided to let some steam off as he reacted to the video.

Sharing a photo of himself and Jim Iyke he stated that if one tells lies about people they end up getting beaten adding that that is a good way to go.

His caption reads: “@jim.iyke for president na we de way forward. talk anyhow you go collect anyhow. A very nice beating.”

See screenshot below: