A wise man like me can’t support the NDC – Prince David Osei

By Qwame Benedict
Prince David Osei
Election 2020 is just at the corner and actor Prince David Osei is still on his campaign spree asking Ghanaians and his followers to give current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo another four years.

According to the actor in a new interview, Nana Addo and the NPPP have brought good things to Ghanaians since assuming power in 2017.

He went on to say that, the NDC was done and its now time for the country to move forward and that means retaining Nana Addo as President for another term.

Prince David Osei also added that he is a sensible person and wouldn’t support anything bad.

He said: “As for the NDC they’ve done their term, we need to move forward, we need to progress. The prosperity of Ghana lies in the hands of this man. We need to progress, we can’t go back so please I’m indulging you all at home…Me I’m a sensible human being so I can’t support somethings which is bad. I reason and think logically”

Sharing his thought about the progress of the Creative Arts sector he revealed that a lot of great things have gone on in the Creative Arts industry therefore those who are in the sector should vote for the NPP.

“The creative arts and tourism industry the government has given forty million to revamp the creative arts industry and to revamp the tourism industry. What else do you want? Don’t you see His Excellency has brought prestige and honour to the Presidency? How do you feel when you hear His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the President of Ghana? Please don’t be deceived, don’t be deluded. As for NDC they’ve done their term.”

Source:Ghpage

