A woman – CCTV footage shows AKA’s killer who shot him in the head

By Armani Brooklyn
A woman - CCTV footage shows AKA's killer who shot him in the head
Video showing the moment one of South Africa’s most successful rapper born Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was shot and killed on Friday night has been released.

The footage obtained from a CCTV surveillance contains disturbing content, which initially shows the rapper outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban.

As seen in the CCTV footage, AKA was exchanging pleasantries with an old friend and former manager who is now a chef and owner of Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane when the assailant surprised them with the gunshots.

Citing the viral CCTV footage, it’s believed the killer of the rapper and his friend is a woman because of her clothes and appearance.

Meanwhile, police investigations plus forensic studies are currently underway to reveal the face and real identity of the person who committed the heinous crime

Police have said they don’t want to speculate on whether the murders were a result of a hit but said that possibility cannot be ruled out.

    Source:Ghpage

