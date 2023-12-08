type here...
“A woman’s job in life is to chop and finish a man’s money” – Blessing CEO (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Nigeria slay queen and therapist, Blessing CEO lectures poor men as she explains why it is a woman’s responsibility to spend the money that they toiled hard to make.

The influencer took to her Instagram page to lambast men who always berate women for being after men’s money.

According to Blessing, it is usually upsetting for her because a lot of times, it is those group of upcoming hustlers that always complain about how women are after their money.

Blessing CEO recalled that back in the days, women didn’t use to work, and it was the sole responsibility of the man to provide for the family, and it had only been in recent times that men began to receive support from their women.

Watch the video below

