Young girl dies during a knacking marathon with her boyfriend

It was gathered that the incident happened at a guest house situated at Temidire community, Offa Garage area of Ilorin on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Members of the community claimed that the man, who owns a barber’s shop, was under the influence of drugs with the aim of impressing his girlfriend before things took a turn for the worse, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

“The girl got tired during the action and later gave up the ghost,” a source told the publication

The source said that the man raised the alarm when the lady reportedly became unconscious and thus attracted workers of the guest house.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed d£ad.

The owner of the guest house reported the incident at the Police ‘A’ Division, Ilorin and they arrested the suspect.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, October 31, said the man had been arrested.

“The state police command has arrested the man involved while full investigations have commenced to know what actually happened between the man and the deceased,” the PPRO added.