AAMUSTED student dies following tragic fire ritual gone wrong on campus – VIDEO

A third-year mathematics student of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Prosper Owusu, has died after his body reportedly caught fire during a hall procession at the school.

Owusu was among some students of the Opoku Ware II Hall who were allegedly performing some activities around the hall on Friday, August 25, 2023, when the incident occurred.

He was injured in the fire and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical attention, but he died on September 1, 2023.

The university management has stated that they are investigating the incident.

In the meantime, students have been cautioned to avoid activities that could put them at risk.

Owusu was said to be the “chief priest” of the Opoku Ware Hall at the university and was known for leading traditional rites for the hall.

A video on social media shows Owusu leading rituals by a fire while being surrounded by his colleagues.

His attire caught fire, but efforts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful.

Read below a statement by the management of the university.

The University extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, students, and friends of the late Prosper Owusu.

May his soul rest in peace.

