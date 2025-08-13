AAMUSTED Student Wins Hearts with Creative ‘Kosua ne Mako’ Project Presentation

A young student of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has become an internet sensation after videos of her innovative project work surfaced online.

As part of her academic assignment, she was tasked with selling kosua ne mako (boiled eggs with pepper), but she elevated the project into an eye-catching display of creativity and confidence.

In one of the viral clips, the enterprising student is seen on campus cheerfully selling to her colleagues, while in another, she served a man seated in his car with remarkable professionalism.

Social media users have flooded the comments section with praise and applause for not only meeting the academic requirements but also doing so with style and dedication.

Many have commended her ability to blend entrepreneurial skill with charm to prove that determination and presentation can set one apart.

Her project has sparked broader conversations on the importance of practical business training and how creativity can be a powerful tool in entrepreneurship.