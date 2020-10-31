type here...
Lovely video of Aaron Adatsi singing sweet love songs to his baby mama excites netizens

Aaron Adatsi and baby Mama, Eyram
It appears to be ride or die when it comes to YOLO actor Aaron Adatsi and his baby mama, Eyram.

A new video of the actor who has now turned musician singing so seductively to his woman has excited his fans.

In the video, Aaron Aka Cyril is seductively singing Obrafour and Sarkodie’s ‘Always On My Mind’ to his heavily pregnant girlfriend, Eyram.

Love could physically be touched between then when the two were rocking together … wink.

It became the talk of the town when the news emerged that Aaron who is regarded as the epitome of morality has had a baby with his girlfriend.

Aaron was forced to release a statement explaining what happened after days of backlash from Ghanaians

Source:GHPAGE

