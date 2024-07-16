Nana Adwoa Lovia weeks after enjoying the buzz and hype about her alleged relationship with Yolo actor Aaron Adatsi has finally spoken about it.

According to Nana Adwoa, the videos and pictures circulating on social media are just for the screen because there was nothing going on between the two of them.

Speaking with Mona Gucci, Nana Adwoa Lovia disclosed that the videos are from a movie they are both shooting adding that their relationship is just platonic.

She was quick to however add that she wouldn’t mind dating Aaron since he was the kind of man she dreams about but for now, what is between them is a professional relationship but no one can tell what the future holds for the two of them.

Watch the interview below:

It was reported days ago that popular YOLO actor Aaron Adatsi after breaking up with his baby mama Eyram GH has found a new love.

This was after a video and photos of them surfaced on social media.

In the video, one could see the alleged couples kissing each other and also spending quality time together.

-- AD --

Netizens were quick to jump to conclusions until now that Lovia has come out to tell her side of the story.