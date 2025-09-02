Aayalolo Bus Claims Life Of Trader At Accra CBD

A tragic accident involving an Aayalolo BRT bus has left one trader dead along the Kingsway stretch of the Accra Central Business District in the late afternoon of today.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bus reportedly veered off the road into a group of roadside traders and fatally crashed into one woman.

A disturbing video from the scene circulating on social media shows fellow traders wailing uncontrollably after the sudden loss of their colleague.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident may have been caused by brake failure, though authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

The body of the deceased can also be seen lying on the bare floor, crashed into pieces