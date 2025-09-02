type here...
News

Aayalolo Bus Claims Life Of Trader At Accra CBD

By Armani Brooklyn
Aayalolo Bus

A tragic accident involving an Aayalolo BRT bus has left one trader dead along the Kingsway stretch of the Accra Central Business District in the late afternoon of today.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bus reportedly veered off the road into a group of roadside traders and fatally crashed into one woman.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

Aayalolo Bus

A disturbing video from the scene circulating on social media shows fellow traders wailing uncontrollably after the sudden loss of their colleague.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident may have been caused by brake failure, though authorities are yet to issue an official statement.

The body of the deceased can also be seen lying on the bare floor, crashed into pieces

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Osanju

Guy jubilates over Osanju’s death

Student Of Atieku Church Of Christ SHS

Atieku Church Of Christ SHS administrator allegedly assaults student into unconciousness

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, September 2, 2025
22.9 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Osanju passes away

Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

He became stiff and could not talk- Obolo reveals cause of Osanju’s death

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

Blaq Mhizper

Ghanaians mourn Osanju’s passing

Osanju Dies
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways