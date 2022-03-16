type here...
I was abandoned by my family - Shatta Wale
Entertainment

I was abandoned by my family – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
I was abandoned by my family - Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has made some of his fans emotional after a video of him crying and singing about his life and family surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale sings tragically about how misfortunes have fallen on him from all directions in a video spotted on the Instagram page of ghgossip hq.

He also sings about his own family abandoning him during such moments, implying that he is miserable and lonely.

Shatta Wale laments that even his closest friend is hatching evil schemes against him, adding to his anguish.

Despite this, Shatta Wale claims that only God can make his life shine and that God is always by his side in difficult times. When he was singing, he kept tossing his fist in the air, which is a common expression of disappointment and depression.

Watch the video below:

This comes after his mother weeks ago begged Ghanaians to come to her aid since she is being evicted from her house for failing to pay rent.

    Source:Ghpage

