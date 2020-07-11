Abbeam Danso reveals deep secret why all Ghanaian youths are going to Benin for sakawa

- Advertisement -

The general overseer of God’s Solution Center who doubles as Chancellor of Abbeam Institute of Technology, Rev. Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso has reacted to the viral #Benin ‘craze’ on social media, precisely on Twitter.

When we all thought this new Twitter craze is just for fun, Rev. Danso Abbeam has taken it to a whole new spiritual level.

In a new video sighted, the perturbed man of God was alarmed at the magnitude at which the youth are tweeting and involving themselves in this craze.

Angry and worried Abbeam Danso shifted the blame on greedy Politicians for starting this movement that has also coerced the desperate youth to follow their stead.

Stating clear his reasons to back the aforesaid statement, he said the young ones can’t be solely blamed for their optimism to get money at all cost, rather it is the politicians who have disregarded the men of God and spiritualists in Ghana for that in Benin.

Adding that the negative attitude of the politicians have made the youth to go to Benin and search for greener pastures even if it requires them to kill or make some deadly sacrifices.

In the voice of Dansoo Abbeam, he said; “Ghanaian youths are tweeting because they need money, the sakawa boys are also travelling to Benin for rituals all because our politicians have made is to believe that Ghanaian pastors and spiritualist are powerless. Politicians have paved the way because they also go there for powers and money“

The new and viral social media trend #Benin is fast gaining popularity among the youth. The emergence of this new ‘funny’ trend predominately on Twitter has many users making a series of comments about it.

Wondering why Benin has been on the number 1 trending list for days? Here’s how it all came about.

Long story short, it is about a screen recorded WhatsApp audio of a desperate young boy in a WhatsApp group named -Benin 2020 2nd Batch-.

In the audio recording, the frantic young man could be heard lamenting that the street is hot as it’s hard to make ends meet and he won’t sit down for anyone to force him, therefore, he is enthusiastic on visiting Benin too.

The audio after darting up on social media has gone viral. For how funny he sounded, social media users decided to also share their Benin stories via memes, videos and tweets of how they believe Benin is the hub of real juju.