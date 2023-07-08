type here...
Abdul Fuseni, son of former MP Inusah Fuseini, jailed for two years in the U.S for fraud

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Abdul Fuseni, son of Inusah Fuseni
Abdul Inusah, a son of former Minister and MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has been sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in fraud in the United States.

Inusah, 31, was jailed after a jury found him guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud.

Evidence at trial revealed that Inusah was part of a Huntington-based scheme that targeted victims in multiple states using false personas via email, text messaging, and online dating and social media websites

The scheme sought to induce victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship, or business relationship with the various false personas.

The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.

One false persona, “Miarama”, was used to induce an Alabama resident into providing US$106,000 via wire transfers and cashier’s checks, a statement by the U.S. Justice Department said.

Initially, Abdul Fuseini was offered a plea deal to serve 6 months in jail but declined and opted for a full trial of the case.

After three days of trial, he found guilty and sentenced.

He has also been ordered to pay $152,000 in restitution whilst he would be held under a further three years of supervised release following his jail term.

