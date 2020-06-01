Ghanaian football legend, Abedi Pele shared tears on live TV after he finally reunited with the man who discovered and helped build his football career.

Abedi Pele was greatly was surprised because he had lost contact with the man who has been identified as Herbert Adika for so long and was only reunited with him on GTV.

Abedi Pele was seen crying as the man was ushering into the studio. The old man who was seen wearing a red shirt was now blind as a result of old age.

According to Abedi Pele, the said man is responsible for discovering and helping build his football career several years ago.

Abedi Ayew, known professionally as Abedi Pele, is a Ghanaian former professional footballer who played as an attacking midfielder and who served as captain of the Ghana national team.

He is regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time.