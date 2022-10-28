- Advertisement -

Ace radio presenter Abeiku Santana has finally apologized to Mzbel for describing her as a former artiste who doesn’t merit a collaboration with any young musician.

Abeiku Santana’s unfortunate description of Mzbel followed after budding musician who performs under the stage name Chief One revealed that the ’16 years’ hitmaker is the only musician he wants to feature on a song at the moment.

Chief One’s admiration and praise for Mzbel triggered Abeiku Santana to throw inappropriate jabs at Mzbel who was busy minding her business.

Mzbel who is known for not sparing people who attack her unprovoked launched a smear campaign against Abeiku Santana in a self-made video she shared on social media.

In the video, Mzbel alleged that Abeiku Santana is pained that she didn’t allow herself to be used and dumped by him.

In furtherance, she claimed that the OKAY FM presnter disses his wife to his side chicks plus other dirty allegations.

Mzbel is not the only one who berated Abeiku Santana – A majority of Ghanaians also dedicated their timelines on the various social media platforms to call him out for being petty for no reason.

Upon sober reflection, Abeiku Santana has finally apologized to Mzbel in a fresh IG post.

Sharing a picture of the veteran songstress, he rendered an unqualified apology to her in the caption he attached to the picture.

We are waiting for Mzbel’s reaction to Abeiku Santana’s apology. Hopefully, she will accept it and allow sleeping dogs to lie.

