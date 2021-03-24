Abeiku Santana becomes first male media personality to hit 1 Million Followers on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey famously known as Abeiku Santana has made social media history as he hit 1 Million Followers on Instagram alone.

The host of the Ekwanso Dwoodwoo Show on Okay FM has become the first radio personality to reach the milestone.

Social media has become an integral part of today’s society as it facilitates the creation, sharing or exchange of information and ideas via virtual communities and networks.

Abeiku’s dominance in the traditional media space has been replicated on social media as well with this latest achievement on the photo and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram.

He took to his Instagram page to appreciate his fans and admirers for supporting his brand. He wrote, ”Thank you Family, Friends, Colleagues & Admirers. God richly Bless you for the love and Support. with a grateful Heart ??. #abeikusantana #mrtourism #inspire #accra #ghana.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Meanwhile, Abeiku, who has 24 years of experience in media service, is also the host of The Bless Da Mic Show also on Okay FM and the ATUU Show on UTV- all under the Despite Media umbrella.