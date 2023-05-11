Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Abeiku Santana has gone wild on Dr Fadda Dickson Narh, the Managing Director of Despite Media for failing to show up at the studios of OKAY FM today.

Fadda Dickson was set to grant an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana at 4 PM today. The announcement was done via social media.

As patrons and netizens are anxiously waiting for the one-of-a-kind interview to commence, the Host of the Show, Abeiku Santana has issued a release.

According to the release, the scheduled interview with Dr Fadda Dickson is cancelled.

Giving reasons for the call-off, Abeiku Santana said is due to the busy schedules of Fadda Dickson and other circumstances.

Following Fadda Dickson’s absence, Abeiku Santana has gone berserk on the Talent Manager exposing him over how he forced him to pull down the artwork of him for the interview.

