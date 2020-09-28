type here...
GhPage Entertainment Abeiku Santana celebrates wedding anniversary with charming pictures
Entertainment

Abeiku Santana celebrates wedding anniversary with charming pictures

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Abeiku Santana and wife
Abeiku Santana and wife
- Advertisement -

Abeiku Santana in honor of his wife and their 7-year-old marriage posted beautiful pictures of himself and his other half on their anniversary.

The seasoned media personality shared pictures of himself and his wife on the day of their nuptial ceremony.

In a string of adorable pictures from the event 7 years ago, the couple is seen beautifully dressed in all white.

His wife, Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey rocks a beautiful white gown beaming with smiles next to her husband.

In one of the most noticeable shots, the couple takes a swing on a seesaw while holding hands.

The host of Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on Okay FM affectionately captioned his post, “Here is another year of being great together. I always knew we had something together. I have known you for 20yrs but it took 13 years for you to say ”I do”. You have made me so happy every single day. Happy wedding anniversary to us my love.”

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Abeiku Santana wedding anniversary
Abeiku Santana wedding anniversary
Abeiku and his wife
Abeiku and his wife
Abeiku and Genevieve
Abeiku and Genevieve
Santana and wife
Santana and wife

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana doubles as the host of the famous ATUU Show on UTV- another channel which is part of the Despite Media Conglomerate owned by millionaire Dr. Kwame Despite.

In an earlier story, the broadcast journalist posted throwback pictures from way back High School.

In a very nostalgic manner, Abeiku shared pictures of a younger version of himself acknowledging God for how far he has come as a person and as a brand.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 28, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
4.2mph
40 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
79 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News