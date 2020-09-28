Abeiku Santana celebrates wedding anniversary with charming pictures

- Advertisement -

Abeiku Santana in honor of his wife and their 7-year-old marriage posted beautiful pictures of himself and his other half on their anniversary.

The seasoned media personality shared pictures of himself and his wife on the day of their nuptial ceremony.

In a string of adorable pictures from the event 7 years ago, the couple is seen beautifully dressed in all white.

His wife, Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey rocks a beautiful white gown beaming with smiles next to her husband.

In one of the most noticeable shots, the couple takes a swing on a seesaw while holding hands.

The host of Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on Okay FM affectionately captioned his post, “Here is another year of being great together. I always knew we had something together. I have known you for 20yrs but it took 13 years for you to say ”I do”. You have made me so happy every single day. Happy wedding anniversary to us my love.”

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

Abeiku Santana wedding anniversary

Abeiku and his wife

Abeiku and Genevieve

Santana and wife

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana doubles as the host of the famous ATUU Show on UTV- another channel which is part of the Despite Media Conglomerate owned by millionaire Dr. Kwame Despite.

In an earlier story, the broadcast journalist posted throwback pictures from way back High School.

In a very nostalgic manner, Abeiku shared pictures of a younger version of himself acknowledging God for how far he has come as a person and as a brand.