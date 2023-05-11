Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Abeiku Santana has gone on a rants spree on live radio following Fadda Dickson’s refusal to make an appearance on his show today.

According to Abeiku Santana, Fadda Dickson had initially agreed to make an appearance on his show but later made a sudden U-Turn.

Speaking on OKAY FM just a few hours ago, Abeiku Santana alleged that the General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei called him just a few hours before the show to pull down the flyer he has already shared online.

Pressing on, Abeiku Santana additionally disclosed that some big men and his employer called him on the phone to talk to him to cancel the interview he had scheduled with Fadda Dickson.

The ace-radio presenter expressed his disappointment in Kennedy Osei, Despite (Although he didn’t mention his name but gave a clue) and the set of big men who called to convince him to cancel his interview with Fadda Dickson.

Pained Abeiku Santana further added that he was forced to use a power bank because when his boss and the big men called him, they put him on hold to attend to their personal duties and later got back to him after an hour.

