Ace Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana has finally reacted to Abena Korkor‘s wild claims that he cheated on his wife to sleep with her.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix in an exclusive interview, the renowned journalist entreated his fans and loved ones not to pay attention to Abena Korkor’s rants because they are deep lies.

He added that Abena Korkor is suffering from bipolar hence she is going through a serious mental problem and does not need attention.

Abeiku Santana additionally stated that Ghanaians should be more than aware that Abena Korkor is a clout chaser who dwells on negativity to make it into the news.

Last year, Abena Korkor dropped the names of some prominent men who have slept with her. In the list, Abeiku Santana was given a special shoutout as well as other big men.

Many Ghanaians still believe that Abeiku Santana has really slept with Abena Korkor and he’s just denying the accusations to save his marriage.