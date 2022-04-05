type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAbeiku Santana fires back at Abena Korkor
Entertainment

Abeiku Santana fires back at Abena Korkor

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor takes a deep swipe at Abeiku Santana on his birthday; Jabs him for blocking her after exposing him (Screenshot)
- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana has finally reacted to Abena Korkor‘s wild claims that he cheated on his wife to sleep with her.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix in an exclusive interview, the renowned journalist entreated his fans and loved ones not to pay attention to Abena Korkor’s rants because they are deep lies.

He added that Abena Korkor is suffering from bipolar hence she is going through a serious mental problem and does not need attention.

Abeiku Santana additionally stated that Ghanaians should be more than aware that Abena Korkor is a clout chaser who dwells on negativity to make it into the news.

Last year, Abena Korkor dropped the names of some prominent men who have slept with her. In the list, Abeiku Santana was given a special shoutout as well as other big men.

Many Ghanaians still believe that Abeiku Santana has really slept with Abena Korkor and he’s just denying the accusations to save his marriage.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 5, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    91.8 ° F
    91.8 °
    91.8 °
    58 %
    3.5mph
    0 %
    Tue
    90 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News